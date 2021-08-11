Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $157.85 Million Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,924,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 508,240 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 8.17% of Carpenter Technology worth $157,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

CRS stock opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.86. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. On average, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

