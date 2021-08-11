Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $160.36 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,958 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Lam Research worth $160,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after acquiring an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,585,000 after buying an additional 104,137 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,337,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,332,000 after acquiring an additional 56,036 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $617.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $631.63. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The stock has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.