Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $167.49 Million Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,787 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.68% of Comerica worth $167,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after buying an additional 2,057,434 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 1,892.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $37,340,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Comerica by 8,150.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 525,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,697,000 after purchasing an additional 519,104 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.84.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.