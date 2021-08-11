Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $176.59 Million Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,123,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215,533 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.70% of Sterling Bancorp worth $176,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

