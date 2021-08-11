Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $177.63 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Caterpillar worth $177,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $214.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $135.65 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.