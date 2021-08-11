Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $180.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,666,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 169,184 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.54% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $180,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 120.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 48,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.07. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

