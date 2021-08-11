Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $184.73 Million Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,613,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014,521 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.44% of National Vision worth $184,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 716.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,591,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,741,000 after buying an additional 1,396,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $34,188,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,466,000 after purchasing an additional 553,662 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,896,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,796,000 after purchasing an additional 548,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of National Vision by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 526,043 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,095 shares of company stock worth $8,991,130 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $54.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

