Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $192.54 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Twilio worth $192,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total transaction of $1,189,347.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,480,001. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $366.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of -82.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.90. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.23 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.