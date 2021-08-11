Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,421,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,996 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.97% of Cousins Properties worth $162,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $52,548,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cousins Properties by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,043,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,956,000 after purchasing an additional 113,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 21.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 14,469 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

