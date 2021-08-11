Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,373 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.49% of SBA Communications worth $171,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.33.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,644,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,100 shares of company stock valued at $18,109,103. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $341.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 142.21 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.04. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $350.91.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

