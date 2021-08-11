Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,779 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.30% of Trupanion worth $151,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,951,000 after acquiring an additional 128,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 531,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after buying an additional 65,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trupanion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,846,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Trupanion by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 476,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after buying an additional 63,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Trupanion stock opened at $99.59 on Wednesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $126.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.60 and a beta of 1.89.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $455,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $46,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,227. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

