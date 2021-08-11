Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,752,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 564,430 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of ConocoPhillips worth $167,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $58,671,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 233,108 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $246,000. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

COP stock opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

