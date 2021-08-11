Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 1,259,329 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 535.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259,329 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.92% of Akamai Technologies worth $174,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $115.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,119.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

