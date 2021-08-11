Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 29,096 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,096 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $151,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 144,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,196 shares of company stock worth $47,061,049 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $600.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

