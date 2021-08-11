Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,682,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,584 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 5.47% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $193,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,770,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 221.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 358,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,424,000 after buying an additional 246,711 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% during the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,900,000 after buying an additional 904,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of HGV opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.