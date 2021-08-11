Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.87% of Pool worth $160,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth about $648,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pool by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $528,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Pool by 10.0% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,077 shares of company stock valued at $20,549,684. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $484.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $285.92 and a 52 week high of $495.22.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

