Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168,526 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.50% of Carter’s worth $158,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Carter’s by 2.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $101.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

