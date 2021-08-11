Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.14% of Fair Isaac worth $164,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 24.3% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total transaction of $8,634,154.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at $74,669,429.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $459.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $508.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.00.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.