Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,098,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373,986 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.40% of BankUnited worth $174,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BankUnited by 1,216.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BankUnited stock opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.42.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

