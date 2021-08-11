Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,523,543 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 183,540 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.60% of Southwest Airlines worth $187,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 559,412 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,158,000 after purchasing an additional 151,439 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

