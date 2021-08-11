Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 122,693 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,073,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,693 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.39% of Webster Financial worth $163,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.12. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBS. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

