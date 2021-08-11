Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 25,484 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,049 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 25,484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of The Boeing worth $164,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $2,471,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after buying an additional 17,303 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

BA stock opened at $235.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.77.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

