Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 393,660 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,660 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.37% of Dollar General worth $187,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.4% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 6.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.77.

Shares of DG opened at $238.22 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.94.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

