Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 42,757 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,757 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.32% of Humana worth $181,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Humana by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

NYSE HUM opened at $414.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $440.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.