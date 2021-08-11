Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 613,504 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,165,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613,504 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.65% of Americold Realty Trust worth $157,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $227,940.00. Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,554 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.67. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

