Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,046 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Lockheed Martin worth $169,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $362.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $378.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38. The firm has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.