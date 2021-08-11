Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALIZY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Commerzbank upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ALIZY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 245,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,301. The company has a market cap of $97.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.09.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.84 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 10.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

