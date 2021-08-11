Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.08. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $44.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,969 shares of company stock worth $507,473. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,289,000 after buying an additional 2,271,630 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,166,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,586,000 after buying an additional 625,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,080,000 after buying an additional 424,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,678,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after buying an additional 83,925 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

