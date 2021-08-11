Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.03

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 13106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLO. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $107,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,907.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,969 shares of company stock worth $507,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

