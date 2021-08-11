AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading 4.8% Higher

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) shares were up 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.56 and last traded at $19.54. Approximately 316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 298,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

ALVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.65.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AlloVir by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 558,523 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 234,329 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,179,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,610,000 after acquiring an additional 140,054 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,006,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 95,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 6,076.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 490,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

