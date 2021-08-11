AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading 4.8% Higher

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) shares were up 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.56 and last traded at $19.54. Approximately 316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 298,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.
ALVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AlloVir by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 558,523 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 234,329 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,179,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,610,000 after acquiring an additional 140,054 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,006,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 95,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 6,076.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 490,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.40% of the company’s stock.
AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.
Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.