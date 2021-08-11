Ally Financial (ALLY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/29/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Ally Financial is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Ally Financial by 20,982.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 315,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 313,902 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

