Alpha Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 18th

Alpha Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 18th. Alpha Capital Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 19th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Alpha Capital Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of ASPCU stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,811,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $995,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,995,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,488,000.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

