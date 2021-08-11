Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Price Tops $0.0550 on Top Exchanges

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Alpha Impact has a total market cap of $17.83 million and $9,747.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Impact has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can now be purchased for $0.0550 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Impact alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00151731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00152814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,872.51 or 0.99682301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.08 or 0.00843316 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alpha Impact Coin Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Impact should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.