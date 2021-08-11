Alpha Quark Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $36.89 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for about $4.10 or 0.00008979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a total market cap of $70.06 million and $36.89 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00056642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.75 or 0.00883442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00111340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00043338 BTC.

About Alpha Quark Token

Alpha Quark Token (CRYPTO:AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,073,681 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Quark Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Quark Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

