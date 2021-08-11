Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $205,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 54,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,514,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $283,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total value of $32,545,399.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,545,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,974 shares of company stock worth $246,530,067 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $4.88 on Wednesday, hitting $2,757.05. 8,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,577. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,598.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

