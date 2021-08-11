Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $15.14 on Wednesday, hitting $2,721.00. The company had a trading volume of 56,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,528.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

