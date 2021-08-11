Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.0% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,733.83. 34,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,491. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,528.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.