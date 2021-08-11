Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lifted by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 11.2% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $10.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,725.58. 764,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,135. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,528.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

