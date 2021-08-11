Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker Purchases 1,000 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $14,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $12.54. 1,865,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,839. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. Equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 43.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Alphatec by 60.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after buying an additional 1,201,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Alphatec by 59.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 32,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.