Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Trading Down 7.1%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) was down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.76. Approximately 23,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 659,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

ATEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Alphatec alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $196,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 554,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,965 shares of company stock worth $487,144. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.