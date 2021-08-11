Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.16). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alpine Immune Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.19. 16,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,052. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $219.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.61. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $16.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,917 shares of company stock valued at $895,619. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 63.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 109.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 50,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

