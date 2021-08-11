AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALA shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$26.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.94. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$15.53 and a 1 year high of C$26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.03%.

In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

