Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Trading Up 1.2%

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 83,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 22,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79.

About Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ)

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.