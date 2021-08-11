Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%.

Shares of Altimmune stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.57. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

