Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of TSE ALS traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.06. The company had a trading volume of 26,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.38. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$9.63 and a one year high of C$19.39. The firm has a market cap of C$708.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.15.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.5520446 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALS shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cormark boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.56.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.