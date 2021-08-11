Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of TSE ALS traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.06. The company had a trading volume of 26,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.38. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$9.63 and a one year high of C$19.39. The firm has a market cap of C$708.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.15.
Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.5520446 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Altius Minerals Company Profile
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.
