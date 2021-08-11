Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altius Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.56.

ALS stock opened at C$17.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$706.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.55.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -69.93%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

