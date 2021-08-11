Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 120,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,602,736. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

