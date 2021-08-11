Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$60.13. Altus Group shares last traded at C$60.02, with a volume of 33,692 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price (down previously from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$58.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

Altus Group Company Profile (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

