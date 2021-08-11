Alussa Energy Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FREY)

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FREY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,121 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,531% compared to the average volume of 314 call options.

Shares of NYSE:FREY opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of -0.02. Alussa Energy Acquisition has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

FREY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

