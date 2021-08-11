Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lowered by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.7% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $125,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 41.9% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% during the first quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 17,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $52,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.7% during the first quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,331.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,475.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

